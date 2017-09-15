U.S. Highway 36 Treasure Hunt held this weekend

The U.S. Highway 36 Treasure Hunt will be held this weekend, which will feature many garage sales, estate sales and auctions along the highway.

“It’ll stretch 400 miles across Kansas on Highway 36,” said Christiane Cole, Marketing Secretary for the Highway 36 Association. “There will be 37 towns participating. There will be garage sales, estate sales and sales abound from St. Francis to the Missouri border.”

This will be the 12th year of the Kansas Treasure Hunt. Treasure hunting had already been happening around the nation in states like Illinois and Texas and the Highway 36 Association thought it’d be a good way for people to experience the historic highway.

“Since this is a 104 year old highway, they decided that they needed something to promote the use of the highway and to promote the history, the commerce and the opportunity that is available along Highway 36,” said Cole.

For a list of maps and more information on the U.S. Highway 36 Treasure Hunt, visit www.ushwy36.com/Treasure_Hunt.html.