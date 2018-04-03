U.S. Marshals Arrest Wildcat Basketball Player Wainright

Kansas State basketball player Amaad Wainright was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the US Marshal office.

K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor released a statement:

“We are aware of Ahmad’s [SIC] situation, and due to the seriousness of the charges he has been indefinitely suspended from our men’s basketball team per athletic department policy,” said Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor. “We take matters such as these very seriously and will re-evaluate his status as we learn more information.”

Wainright was arrested on a warrant out of Johnson County, Kansas, from an incident in 2018.

Wainright was involved in a road rage incident that involved his car and shots fired from his car to another.