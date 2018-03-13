U.S. meeting with North Korea could be positive, says Washburn professor

Washburn University professor Bob Beatty sees the potential meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong

Un as a positive, if it ultimately happens.

“I think it’s really important for the United States to engage with North Korea,” said Beatty. “I don’t want to put a damper on Donald Trump’s possible meeting. However, this has been going on for a number of years with North Korea.”

Beatty reminded us that Bill Clinton talked about going to North Korea and his Secretary of State, Madeline Albright made a visit.

“That was under Kim Jong Un’s father, Kim Jong Il” said Beatty. “You see a pattern with North Korea. When Kim Jong Il was younger and he was getting ready to take over, he did a lot of bad things, terrorist acts and of course, Kim Jong Il was one of the ones who started the nuclear program. For Kim Jong Un to start this way, he started quite violently. He executed his uncle and a lot of other people close to him. Now, for him to negotiate is actually something I sort of expected.”

The idea is to keep power at all costs.

“It’s the opposite of what we may think,” said Beatty. “You hear people say, oh my gosh, the North Koreans are going to threaten and attack somebody. That would mean the destruction of their regime. They really do not want to use any weapons of mass destruction, because that would mean the end of their regime. Obviously, the United States would retailiate. For them to want to negotiate fits sort of an up and down pattern that they’ve done over the last 30 years.”

The Trump administration is attempting to facilitate a meeting later this spring.