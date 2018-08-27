U.S. News and World Report ranks regional hospitals; three Kansas hospitals high performing

U.S. News and World Report issued its Best Regional Hospitals Rankings earlier this month.

“We look at 25 different areas of care, ranging from hip replacement surgery to heart bypass surgery, to complex cancer care,” said Ben Harder, Chief of Health Analysis with U.S. News & World Report. “The way we evaluate hospitals in each of those areas is to look at outcomes that matter to patients. Did the patient get to go home? Did they survive the surgery? Did they have any complications? Did they have to stay longer in the hospital than they should have stayed?”

Three Kansas hospitals were considered high performing.

“The number one hospital statewide was the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City,” said Harder. “That’s the second year in a row they’ve achieved that. Second in the state, again for the second year in a row, was Stormont Vail Hospital.”

Wichita’s Via Christi St. Francis was third.

“One of the things that set, for example, University of Kansas hospital apart from others in the state is that it does very will in a number of areas of complex care,” said Harder. “These are people handling patients, treating patients who come in with complex comorbidities or rare diagnoses.”

University of Kansas Hospital was nationally ranked in Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pulmonology and Urology.