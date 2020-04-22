U.S. News Ranks Top Kansas High Schools
U.S. News and World Report has released its latest edition of “Top High Schools in the United States”, ranking schools both nationally and by state.
Schools were ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college.
The top high school in the state was the Sumner Academy of Arts and Science in Kansas City, Kansas, taking first place for the second year in a row.
Sumner ranked at number fifty nationally.
The rest of the Top Ten high schools in Kansas include:
- Number Two – Shawnee Mission East
- Number Three – Blue Valley
- Number Four – Blue Valley North
- Number Five – Olathe Northwest
- Number Six – Blue Valley West
- Number Seven – Blue Valley Northwest
- Number Eight – Shawnee Mission South
- Number Nine – Rock Creek Junior/Senior High
- and Number Ten – DeSoto High School.
For the full list, you can go here.