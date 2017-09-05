U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts took an art-walk through NOTO on First Friday

Topeka’s NOTO Arts District has become the destination for the monthly First Friday Art Walk.

Each month, thousands of people pack the two-block stretch of North Kansas Avenue to peruse the shops, galleries and entertainment venues. The latest event saw U.S. Senator Pat Roberts come out to get in on the action.

“It’s a lot different than Washington, I can tell you that,” joked Roberts. “Everybody’s happy, smiling and friendly. This is a great thing for North Topeka. They’re trying to do things uptown, but everyone says it’s happening here and the action is definitely happening here.”

Roberts says he’s visited NOTO once before and was impressed with how much the district has grown. The Topeka native looked up and down the busy street and recalled the great flood of 1951 that left much of the area underwater.

Standing in front of Face by Mayfield, an arts and entertainment venue located at 802 N Kansas Ave, Roberts motioned north toward the intersection at NW Laurent Street. A teenage attending high school in Holton at the time, Roberts says he and a group of friends were called upon to help clean up a bank that sustained heavy flood damage.

“There were about five us who were drafted to shovel the mud out of that bank,” said Roberts. “And my God, it was at least six at eight feet of solid mud and water. We shoveled for about three days; we just didn’t get very far. I’ll never forget that the destruction in the 51 flood. But, slowly it came all came back.”

Roberts and his wife Franki spent at least an hour window shopping and chatting with the dozens of street vendors and local organizations who lined the sidewalks.

He also stopped to catch up with an old acquaintance, Topeka mayoral candidate Spencer Duncan.

“He used to be the editor of the Daily Kansan at the University of Kansas at the same time that my daughter, Ashley, was there,” said Roberts. “They’re great friends, so I have met him and his dad. He’s a fine young man and I thought he did very well just to get into that race.”

Duncan says he and Roberts didn’t talk much about politics, but he did tap the Senator’s brain for a bit of campaign advice.

“[We talked] a little bit [about campaigning],” said Duncan. “He’s won a few, so you’d be stupid not to listen to the people who had some success.”

When pressed about what advice Roberts had to offer, Duncan laughed and said he’ll keep that to himself.

“There were a few good tips in there, but it’s all stuff I should already know,” said Duncan. “And if I don’t, folks like him will make sure I do.”

Duncan will spend the next two months trying to engage voters before he faces off against City Councilwoman Michelle De La Isla in the November 7 local election.

Sen. Roberts heads back to Washington this week.