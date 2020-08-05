U.S. Senate, Congressional General Election Ballot Set
The U.S. Senate seat is down to three candidates – Republican Doctor Roger Marshall, Democrat Barbara Bollier, and Libertarian Jason Buckley.
Marshall defeated former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Kansas City-area businessman Bob Hamilton, and eight other candidates, garnering 40% of the vote.
Bollier won her primary, getting 86%.
In the First District congressional race, Republicans chose former Lieutenant Governor Tracey Mann with 54%, while Democrats chose Kali Barnett with 63%.
The Second District will see Republican State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, who defeated incumbent Steve Watkins with 49%, facing off against Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, who won 75%, and Libertarian Robert Garrard.
In the Third District, Republicans tapped Amanda Adkins to challenge incumbent Democrat Sharice Davids, along with Libertarian Steven Hohe.
Complete primary election returns can be found here.