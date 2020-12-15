U.S. Supreme Court Slaps Down Kansas Law
Getty Images
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Kansas that sought to revive a law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote.
A federal appeals court had declared the law unconstitutional.
Kansas had been the only state to require people to show a physical document such as a birth certificate or passport when applying to register to vote.
The issue is distinct from state laws that call for people to produce driver licenses or other photo IDs to cast a vote in person.
Roughly 30,000 people were prevented from registering to vote during the three years the law was in effect, and the state’s own expert estimated that almost all of those were U.S. citizens who were eligible to vote.
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab pursued the Supreme Court appeal over the objection of Governor Laura Kelly.
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declared the law unconstitutional in April, affirming a trial court ruling.