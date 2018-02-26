UCM’s Paige Redmond Earns Player of the Year in MIAA; All-MIAA Team Released

Central Missouri’s Paige Redmond has been named the MIAA’s Player of the Year. Dave Slifer, who led the Jennies to the MIAA regular season title, has been named the league’s Coach of the Year as the teams were announced today.

Redmond was named to the All-MIAA first team for the second year in a row. The junior from Springdale, Ark. is currently averaging 16.8 points per game in league play with a .433 field goal percentage. Joining Redmond on the first team for the second straight season is Central Oklahoma’s Melinda Murillo. Murillo is currently averaging 15.8 points per game in the MIAA with a .378 field goal percentage.



Pittsburg State’s Mikaela Burgess is making her third straight appearance on the first team. The senior from Webb City, MO. is averaging 16.8 points per game in league play. Rounding out the first team is Southwest Baptist’s Megan Rosenbohm and Nebraska-Kearney’s Michaela Barry. Rosenbohm was also an All-Defensive Team selection. Barry is currently averaging 19.4 points per game against MIAA opponents, which is good for second-best in the league.



Northwest Missouri’s Jaelyn Haggard and Central Oklahoma’s Jo’Nah Johnson were named MIAA Co-Freshman of the Year. Haggard finished the season averaging 2.3 three-point field goals per game, which was good for third-best overall in the league. Johnson averaged 10.2 points per game during the MIAA regular season.



The MIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament gets underway tonight with the first four games on the campus sites of the higher seed. Tonight’s winning teams will advance to Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City to face the tournament’s top four seeds on March 1, 3-4.



Player of the Year

Paige Redmond, Jr., Central Missouri

Defensive Player of the Year

Kayonna Lee, Sr., Central Missouri

Co-Freshman of the Year

Jaelyn Haggard, Fr., Northwest Missouri

Jo’Nah Johnson, Fr. Central Oklahoma

Coach of the Year

Dave Slifer, Central Missouri

All-MIAA First Team

Michaela Barry, Sr., Nebraska-Kearney

Mikaela Burgess, Sr., Pittsburg State

Melinda Murillo, Sr., Central Oklahoma

Paige Redmond, Jr., Central Missouri

Megan Rosenbohm, Sr., Southwest Baptist

All-MIAA Second Team

Kallie Bildner, So., Lindenwood

Desirea Buerge, Jr., Missouri Southern

Morgan Fleming, So., Central Missouri

Tatyana Legette, Jr., Fort Hays

Reagan Phelan, So., Washburn

All-MIAA Third Team

McKenzie Brown, Sr., Nebraska-Kearney

Jesheon Cooper, Sr., Central Oklahoma

Paige Imhoff, Sr., Pittsburg State

Tyra Jones, Jr., Emporia State

Caylee Richardson, Jr., Southwest Baptist

All-Defensive Team

Jesheon Cooper, Sr., Central Oklahoma

Paige Imhoff, Sr., Pittsburg State

Kayonna Lee, Sr., Central Missouri

Megan Rosenbohm, Sr., Southwest Baptist

Jessica Wayne, So., Emporia State