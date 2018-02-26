UCM’s Paige Redmond Earns Player of the Year in MIAA; All-MIAA Team Released

Central Missouri’s Paige Redmond has been named the MIAA’s Player of the Year. Dave Slifer, who led the Jennies to the MIAA regular season title, has been named the league’s Coach of the Year as the teams were announced today.
Redmond was named to the All-MIAA first team for the second year in a row. The junior from Springdale, Ark. is currently averaging 16.8 points per game in league play with a .433 field goal percentage. Joining Redmond on the first team for the second straight season is Central Oklahoma’s Melinda Murillo. Murillo is currently averaging 15.8 points per game in the MIAA with a .378 field goal percentage.
Pittsburg State’s Mikaela Burgess is making her third straight appearance on the first team. The senior from Webb City, MO. is averaging 16.8 points per game in league play. Rounding out the first team is Southwest Baptist’s Megan Rosenbohm and Nebraska-Kearney’s Michaela Barry. Rosenbohm was also an All-Defensive Team selection. Barry is currently averaging 19.4 points per game against MIAA opponents, which is good for second-best in the league.
Northwest Missouri’s Jaelyn Haggard and Central Oklahoma’s Jo’Nah Johnson were named MIAA Co-Freshman of the Year. Haggard finished the season averaging 2.3 three-point field goals per game, which was good for third-best overall in the league. Johnson averaged 10.2 points per game during the MIAA regular season.
The MIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament gets underway tonight with the first four games on the campus sites of the higher seed. Tonight’s winning teams will advance to Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City to face the tournament’s top four seeds on March 1, 3-4.
Player of the Year
Paige Redmond, Jr., Central Missouri
Defensive Player of the Year
Kayonna Lee, Sr., Central Missouri
Co-Freshman of the Year
Jaelyn Haggard, Fr., Northwest Missouri
Jo’Nah Johnson, Fr. Central Oklahoma
Coach of the Year
Dave Slifer, Central Missouri
All-MIAA First Team
Michaela Barry, Sr., Nebraska-Kearney
Mikaela Burgess, Sr., Pittsburg State
Melinda Murillo, Sr., Central Oklahoma
Paige Redmond, Jr., Central Missouri
Megan Rosenbohm, Sr., Southwest Baptist
All-MIAA Second Team
Kallie Bildner, So., Lindenwood
Desirea Buerge, Jr., Missouri Southern
Morgan Fleming, So., Central Missouri
Tatyana Legette, Jr., Fort Hays
Reagan Phelan, So., Washburn
All-MIAA Third Team
McKenzie Brown, Sr., Nebraska-Kearney
Jesheon Cooper, Sr., Central Oklahoma
Paige Imhoff, Sr., Pittsburg State
Tyra Jones, Jr., Emporia State
Caylee Richardson, Jr., Southwest Baptist
All-Defensive Team
Jesheon Cooper, Sr., Central Oklahoma
Paige Imhoff, Sr., Pittsburg State
Kayonna Lee, Sr., Central Missouri
Megan Rosenbohm, Sr., Southwest Baptist
Jessica Wayne, So., Emporia State
Honorable Mention All-MIAA
Kayonna Lee, Sr., Central Missouri
Megan Skaggs, So., Central Missouri
Kelsey Williams, Sr., Central Missouri
Blake Blessington, Jr., Central Oklahoma
Carly Heim, Jr., Fort Hays
Kacey Kennett, So., Fort Hays
Lanie Page, So., Fort Hays
Emma Stroyan, Sr., Fort Hays
Gabby Walker, So., Lindenwood
Chelsey Henry, Jr. Missouri Southern
Cera Ledbetter, Sr., Missouri Western
Dossou Ndiaye, Jr., Missouri Western
Melia Richardson, Jr., Missouri Western
Alyssa Frauendorfer, Gr., Nebraska-Kearney
Kelsey Sanger, Fr., Nebraska-Kearney
Cailyn Long, Jr., Northeastern State
Jaelyn Haggard, Fr., Northwest Missouri
Tanya Meyer, Sr., Northwest Missouri
Madison Northcutt, Jr., Pittsburg State
Axelle Bernard, Sr., Washburn