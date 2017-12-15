Udall boil order lifted

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the public water supply located in the City of Udall in Cowley County.

KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.