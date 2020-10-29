Udall, Labette County FFA Celebrate National Titles
Two FFA chapters in Southern Kansas have national titles to celebrate as a result of this week’s virtual National FFA Convention.
Udall FFA Chapter was named during Wednesday afternoon’s third general session as the 2020 National Premier Chapter for Growing Leaders. The chapter developed the Maze Runner activity in an effort to further develop teamwork and communication skills among chapter officers in their area. Maze Runner placed the attendees in teams which had to work together to complete tasks such as foam sword fights and solving riddles to complete the quest. State officers hosted a question-and-answer session to conclude the event. Udall emerged ahead of nine other chapters from six states. The chapter is advised by Aaron Sobba.
Labette County’s Lucas Falkenstien earned this year’s National Proficiency Award in Goat Production. Falkenstien began his supervised agricultural experience with 18 does that he raised with his family and six donors that he purchased from breeders. He used that base herd to establish a breeding program and build his operation. Falkenstien uses an online marketing platform to sell his goats across the nation. He is supported by his parents, Melissa and Rich Falkenstien, and Labette County FFA advisors, Kyle Zwahlen, Dustin Wiley, and Keith Geren.