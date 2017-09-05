Unattended gun taken by KU police Wednesday morning, still searching for owner

Someone at the University of Kansas left their gun in a restroom Tuesday morning.

“About 11 a.m., KU officers responded to Wescoe Hall, 4th floor bathroom,” said Deputy Chief James Anguiano. “They had a report of a gun in the bathroom unattended. Officers secured the gun and brought it back to the station, where we’re trying to identify the owner.”

Anguiano said no one was in danger at any time from the gun. The subject of guns on campus has been a contentious one in recent months as it is now legal for adults over 21 years of age to carry guns on the public university campuses in Kansas where additional security measures like metal detectors are not in place.

Police are not releasing what type of gun was found, as they want the owner to come in and identify the weapon.