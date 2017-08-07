Union leader says corrections officer shortage could put public at risk

After numerous incidents at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, the head of the Kansas Organization of State Employees has put solving the problem of correction officer understaffing at the top of his list of concerns for the union as a whole.

“We have a lot of violent prisoners in those complexes at the maximum security prison in El Dorado,” said Robert Choromanski, executive director of the Kansas Organization of State Employees. “Should an outbreak become a full-scale riot that could possibly lead to a breakout, then the public could be at risk for property damage or personal victimization by some of these inmates.”

An emergency was declared by Department of Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood last week to allow officers to be scheduled for 16-hour shifts on the fourth day of their four-day rotations.

“Our correctional officers and counselors have been working very hard under these extreme duress measures to keep the facility safe,” said Choromanski. “I would have to say that the public at large is not aware of the nightmare that goes behind there correctional facilities. Our officers and counselors work so hard to absorb all of the negative feedback.”

Those relationships can actually save the officers from harm, when they are listened to. Choromanski related a story from prior to the June 29th incident.

“One of my correctional officers told me that the day before the June 29th incident happened, the inmates warned the correctional officer that they were going to plan a coup or a riot at the place,” Choromanski said. “They were upset that they were being denied their shower privileges after they came out from the morning yard or the afternoon yard.”

Leadership did not take any action to prevent the June 29th incident, according to Choromanski.

“Had they listened to our line officers and paid heed and attention to the fact that this uprising was going to happen 24 hours in advance, given notice by the inmates, they would have brought in enough staff and prevented this from happening,” said Choromanski. “They failed to do it.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for immediate raises for correctional officers. In fact, Republican representative J.R. Claeys from Salina is actually calling for a special session to deal with the financial side of the issue. There has been no word from the governor’s office on whether or not that idea is being considered.