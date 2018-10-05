Union members plan picket to support Postal Service Monday

Union members in Topeka plan what they are calling an informational picket Monday at 10 a.m. in front of the Post Office.

President of the Topeka Federation of Labor John Garretson II said in a news release that the picket is to make the public aware of a resolution in the United States House of Representatives. That resolution would express the intent of the House to keep the Postal Service as an independent establishment of the Federal Government and is not subject to privatization.

The Trump administration has floated the idea of fixing and then privatizing the mail for several months.

It’s important to note that the establishment of Post Offices and post roads is an enumerated power of Congress expressly written in the U.S. Constitution in Article I, Section 8.

One of the biggest sources of financial trouble for the Postal Service has been a federal mandate to pre-fund postal health benefits rooted in a 2006 law.