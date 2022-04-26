Unique Degree Added At K-State

A degree unique to universities in the state is being added at Kansas State.
The Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University, with approval from the Kansas Board of Regents, will add cybersecurity as its 13th Bachelor of Science degree program.
Offered through the computer science department, the program will be available starting this fall.
The demand for cybersecurity professionals is at an all-time high, and continues to grow rapidly.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the job market for cybersecurity specialists requiring a bachelor’s degree is expected to grow 31% from 2019-2029, with a median salary of $103,590.
K-State’s bachelor’s program will be the first undergraduate offering in cybersecurity in the state.