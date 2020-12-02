United Rodeo Association Winners Topped By White Cloud Cowboy

Yearend winners in the United Rodeo Association (URA) were announced by Muff McGee, URA secretary, following the URA Finals at Humansville, Missouri.
In a repeat performance, Reed Boos of White Cloud was honored as the all-around cowboy.
To claim the top award, Boos was also second for the year in calf roping and placed third in the team roping heeling yearend.
Ty Blessing of Pomona was the yearend champion in bareback bronc riding collecting $4,099 for the year. Runner-up in bareback bronc riding was Job Dunlavey with $3,615, followed by Maverick Griffin with $2,198.
Saddle bronc riding champion for the year was Chase Gabriel, Grain Valley, Missouri, with $4,964. Runner-up in saddle broncs was Weston Pierschbacher with $2,209, and third went to Dalton Kingery winning $1,768.
Bob Mitchell of Steelville, Missouri, was the yearend champion bull rider collecting a total of $5,274. Second in bull riding went to Koltin Hevalow, $2,133, followed by Patterson Starcher, $1,890.
Blake Ash, Aurora, Missouri, won the calf roping with $5,557, followed by Boos who won $5,316 throughout the year. Third place went to Josh Foutch winning $4,512.
Fort Scott cowboy Jason Arndt was the champion in forty and over calf roping with $3,755. Second and third, respectively, went to Jeff Miller, $3,440, and Gregg Ash, $3,306.
Dani Clover, Clifton Hill, Missouri, was the champion in breakaway roping with $6,874. Taylor Jilek won $6,552 for second, and Hannah Hughes was third collecting $5,925.
In barrel racing, the championship title went to Taylor Reazin, Peculiar, Missouri, with $12,118. Runner-up was Lacinda Rose winning $6,203, and third went to Angie Galliher for collecting $5,944.
With $3,490 collected throughout the year, Fenton Nelson, Marshall, Missouri, was the champion steer wrestler. Second went to Clay Clayman for winning $3,171, and Jake Johnson won $2,798 to be third.
Payden Emmett, Mt. Vernon, Missouri, was the champion team roping header winning $7,811. Jesse Boos collected $7,526 for his second place finish and Cooper Bruce came in third with $5,652.
Champion team roping heeler was Jeff Brown, Joplin, Missouri, who won a total of $6,889 during the year. Chad Kimbrough was runner-up heeler with $6,394, edging out Boos with $6,291, for third.
Mike Fred, St. Marys, won the average in bareback bronc riding at the finals with 240 points on three horses. Second went to Dunlavey with 237 points, and Blessing came in third with 222 points.
Kingery won the saddle bronc riding average at the finals marking 239 points on three rides. Runner-up was Trey Watts with 237 points, and third went to Pierschbacher for his 236 points.
Mitchell also won the finals bull riding average with 234 points on three rides, with Starcher second for 164 points on two covers, and Kody McAfee third with 149 points on two.
Ash was finals average champion in calf roping as well with 30.7 seconds on three runs. Miller was second with 31 seconds, and Boos had 34.1 seconds for his third place.
Miller was the average winner in forty and over calf roping with 31.1 seconds on three calves tied. Shane Wesley had 32.9 seconds to be second, while Mark Edwards tied three in 37.9 seconds to place third.
Jilek roped three calves in 9.6 seconds to be the breakaway roping average winner, followed by Bailie Schuldt with 10.3 seconds on three. Hughes roped two in 5.7 seconds to place third in the average.
Rose had a total time of 46.913 seconds on three runs to win the finals average in barrel racing. Bailey Suva clocked 47.158 seconds to be runner-up, and Katie Larson had 47.52 seconds on three runs to be third in the average.
Steer wrestling finals average winner was Justin Morehouse with 16.8 seconds on three steers down. Miller came in as runner-up with 19.8 seconds, and Jake Johnson dropped three in 24.1 seconds to be third in the average.
Scott and Ryan Spurgin teamed up to clock 25.4 seconds in three runs to win the finals team roping average. Second went to Cooper Bruce and Boos with 47.1 seconds. Jesse Boos partnered with Chad Kimbrough to stretch two steers in 12.2 seconds to be third in the finals average.
