Universities Hope to Lure Space Command HQ to Region
Four Midwestern universities – including one in Kansas – have formed a space-oriented academic and research alliance aimed at luring the U.S. Space Command headquarters to Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said the partnership with Kansas State University, the University of North Dakota, and Purdue would develop new degree programs and research initiatives, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Offutt is among the six finalists to become the headquarters for the new Space Command, which was reactivated as a separate combatant command last year after 17 years as part of the Offutt-based U.S. Strategic Command.
Carter said he contacted Kansas State President Richard Myers, North Dakota Chancellor Mark Hagerott and Purdue President Mitch Daniels about forming the initiative.
Their universities collectively enroll 163,000 students, and already offer programs in engineering, space law, cybersecurity, and information technology.
A final decision on the headquarters location is expected in mid-January.