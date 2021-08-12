Universities in Kansas Dealing With Changes

Enrollment at Kansas colleges and universities fell by 8.1% last fall – more than the national average.
With continued uncertainty over COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant, universities could face the biggest money crisis in their history.
The Kansas News Service reports that problems include a steady decline in the college-going rate of Kansas high school graduates, as well as struggles recruiting international students who’ve proven so lucrative to public universities.
Meanwhile, schools can’t keep many of the students they’ve already enrolled.
Since the 1980s, the cost of a four-year degree has risen nearly eight times faster than wages.
Student loan debt in the United States totals more than $1.7 trillion, and is growing six times faster than the nation’s economy.
According to new data, more than a third of college graduates hold jobs that don’t require a college degree.
Overall college attendance dropped about 5% last spring.
Two-year schools saw even steeper declines.