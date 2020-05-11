Universities in Kansas Prepare for Fall Reopening
Universities across Kansas are making plans to reopen their campuses, although classes will look a little different.
Universities in Kansas closed their campuses in March, and moved classes online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
State officials have now tasked the schools with setting their own reopening standards, The Wichita Eagle reports.
Wichita State University says it will offer in-person classes in the fall, and will reopen student housing facilities to pre-COVID-19 occupancy levels.
The University of Kansas announced last week that its campus would be opening in the fall, and Kansas State University has proposed a phased approach that depends on specific criteria before reopening.
Due to a loss in revenues, universities have begun making cuts to discretionary spending, such as out-of-state travel.
As for tuition increases, K-State and KU have announced there won’t be any increase this fall, while Wichita State says the decision is up in the air right now.
Shocker officials say that any rate hike would be kept very minimal.