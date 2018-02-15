WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


57°F
Clear
Feels Like 57°
Winds NW 9 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Overcast63°
21°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy40°
28°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy56°
34°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy65°
54°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm61°
20°

University of Delaware student is 7th teenager to enter Kansas governor race

by on February 15, 2018 at 11:50 AM (5 hours ago)

The field of teenage candidates running for Kansas governor has grown to seven, and the latest contender isn’t even from the state.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 18-year-old Conner Shelton, a University of Delaware student from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was inspired to enter the race when a man launched a short-lived campaign for his dog, Angus.  Elections officials put the brakes on the dog’s candidacy, but Kansas doesn’t have an age or residency requirement, which lawmakers are seeking to change.

Six other teens have entered the race, but Shelton is the first who isn’t from Kansas.  The chemical engineering major described his candidacy as “an experiment of sorts.”

In addition to the teens running for governor, a teen is running for Kansas secretary of state.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.