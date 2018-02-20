University of Kansas law professor comments on case argued before SCOTUS involving the City of Hays

A Kansas case was heard before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

“The U.S. Supreme Court hears only about 80 cases a year,” said Lumen “Lou” Mulligan, the Director of the Shook, Hardy & Bacon Center for Excellence in Advocacy at the University of Kansas. “It is an unusual occurrence for a case out of Kansas to make it to the high court.”

The case, City of Hays, Kansas v. Vogt, centers on a question regarding the 5th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“What Officer Vogt believes occurred here, is that he was compelled to be a witness against himself when the City of Hays said, we want you to enter in a bunch of statements about this possession of the knife,” said Mulligan. “Then, they used those statements in the probable cause hearing. Officer Vogt believes he was a compelled witness against himself in a criminal case.”

That would appear to violate the officer’s 5th Amendment rights, but the City of Hays argues that a probable cause hearing is not a trial, and therefore they can compel people to be witnesses against themselves in that setting. Mulligan pointed out that if the City’s position is held, that could affect a lot of cases going forward.

“The vast majority of criminal cases never actually go to trial,” said Mulligan. “Rather, there’s preliminary hearings followed by plea bargaining. [The officer would argue that] the protection of the 5th Amendment really requires a full-throated protection through every proceeding, not merely the jury trial itself.”

The Court normally issues decisions on its entire list of cases for a year by June 30th, so a decision in the case should come relatively soon.