WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


71°F
Clear
Feels Like 71°
Winds South 5 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy86°
61°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear83°
56°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear83°
56°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy87°
59°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy86°
58°

University of Kansas Law Professor Nominated For Federal Position

by on September 9, 2017 at 6:28 AM (4 hours ago)

President Donald Trump has nominated a University of Kansas law professor to the state’s top federal law enforcement post. If confirmed by the Senate, Stephen McAllister will become U.S. attorney for Kansas. He is now the state’s solicitor general representing Kansas in appellate cases. U.S. Senators Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran of Kansas made the announcement Friday. Moran said in a statement that McAllister’s “bright legal mind and his litigation experience” qualify him for this role.  
 
McAllister clerked for Justices Byron White and Clarence Thomas at the U.S. Supreme Court. He also was in a private law practice in Washington.  
He joined in 1993 the faculty at the University of Kansas, where he teaches constitutional and federal civil rights law.  
     
There are 93 U.S. attorney offices in the country. 

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.