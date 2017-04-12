University of Kansas Political Scientist Looking For More Data After Surprising Tuesday Result

A University of Kansas political scientist is taking a wait-and-see approach after Tuesday’s result in the special election in Kansas’ Fourth Congressional District, where Ron Estes held on to the seat for the Republicans by a much smaller margin that Mike Pompeo had in previous elections.

“All we know right now is that you have Kansas’ Fourth District, which is one of the 100 most Republican Congressional districts in the country,” said Miller. “It is a district where, across elections, Republicans typically win by 25 to 30 points as their average vote. Yet, we have an election where, I think, in the final update, the Republican won by just seven. A very dramatic underperformance for the Republicans, a Democrat over performing.”

Nevertheless, as just the first race since the last major election in 2016, it’s too early to tell if this is an aberration or a trend.

“Honestly, we don’t have enough data yet, enough elections yet, to contextualize that,” said Miller. “I am sure that part of explaining yesterday points to Governor Brownback, part of it points to President Trump, part of it points to the candidates themselves. Were they good candidates, bad candidates, appealing or not, and part of it is probably attributable to their campaigns, did they run good campaigns, bad campaigns, but Kansas 4 is just one data point.”

Miller does feel that Ron Estes shouldn’t get too comfortable in his seat once he gets to Washington, as it is likely he’ll face a primary challenge come 2018.

“Great for him, he won, that’s something to applaud for him in his political career, but he showed a lot of weakness,” said Miller. “If you are a Republican in that district, and there’s a lot of Republicans in that district who would love to move up politically, and you’re thinking about what your opportunities are, Estes showed a lot of vulnerability.”

Estes was selected for the nomination by a very small closed group of party activists. Miller says his actual appeal to a lot of Republican voters has not necessarily been tested. Estes will be sworn in on April 25th.