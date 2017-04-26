University of Kansas Professor optimistic, despite e-commerce growth

With retail stores trimming back their physical footprint all across the country, the retail world continues to be a changing landscape, according to a University of Kansas professor.

“E-commerce is the basic tsunami force,” said Professor Kissan Joseph from KU. “The convenience, the selection, the competitive price of e-commerce is just so hard to beat.”

Goods that used to have to be shipped to stores now can be shipped to homes, in fact Joseph had an example from his own life.

“We had our microwave go out after about twelve or thirteen years,” said Joseph. “It was a Sharp Carousel brand. So, what did we do? We jumped on to the website. We compared prices from the comfort of our home. We ordered a Sharp. We got sort of an updated version of the same model that we had and I think we got it at a lower price than we paid for this same model ten years ago.”

Joseph said his family didn’t even go to the store to look. He adds that even the social aspects of shopping are changing.

“It used to be that you would go to the mall to people watch,” said Joseph. “It was entertainment. I think now, everybody has Facebook and Instagram and Whatsapp and that entertainment need is being satisfied by other platforms.”

Even with all of this change, Joseph is optimistic that people will find ways to connect and continue to do business, even if it is not in the traditional model.