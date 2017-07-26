University of Kansas professor says Democrat early activity in contested primaries unusual

A University of Kansas political science professor says that the way the primaries in many congressional districts including Kansas’ third congressional district are shaping up is unusual.

“At this point in the election cycle, Democrats have more challengers already running against Republican incumbents than they did in the last five election cycles combined,” said Patrick Miller from KU. “There are more people already running at this point than in the last decade all put together.”

The Kansas City area district is one that Democrats see as winnable.

“Kansas’ Third, that Kevin Yoder represents, voted for Hillary Clinton,” said Miller. “It’s a swing district at the state level.

What you’re seeing there, with a very crowded Democratic primary is really normal this year, actually, for Democrats running against Republican incumbents, which really shows a lot of enthusiasm for Democrats to run.”

This is flipping the script a bit, though, as it’s not usually the challenging primary that is crowded, it’s usually the one where the seat is considered safe and there is a primary in that party.

“If you have a very Republican district like the first in Kansas, or if you have a very Democratic district like the fifth in Missouri, which is the Kansas City, Emanuel Cleaver’s district, both of those districts are very safe for one party or the other,” said Miller. “When you typically see crowded primaries, it’s when those safe congressional districts come open.”

Whether it’s through a retirement or promotion to another office, that is usually when a crowded primary will result in a given district.

The primary for seats in Congress is still more than a year away.