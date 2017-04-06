University of Kansas Professor Says McConnell Will ‘Go Down In History’ Over Supreme Court Nominee Actions

The so-called Nuclear Option, changing votes on Supreme Court nominees to a simple majority, is a move that has been coming for a long time, but it’s not as if the filibuster has been around forever.

“The filibuster is not something that the founders created,” said KU political scientist Patrick Miller. “It was something that only came around in the early 1900s, first actually conceived of in the 1800s. It is changing about a century of operating. It’s still in place for legislation. This is only going to occur with Supreme Court nominees.”

The blame for this cannot be laid at the feet of just one party.

“Both parties are guilty of corrupting the filibuster, using it for political purposes, instead of principled purposes.” said Miller. “It has traditionally been reserved for speaking about Constitutional issues. I think there’s plenty of blame to go around here for both parties. I don’t think that we can take either Senator McConnell or Senator Schumer seriously when they try to put all the responsibility on one side.”

Miller is more concerned about the precedent this sets than the confirmation of Judge Gorsuch specifically.

“I think the more troubling thing has been the increased politicization of this, really ever since Justice Scalia died,” said Miller. “Traditionally, there has been a norm, that both parties have adhered to, that a President was given the prerogative, that no matter at what point he was in his term, to make a nomination and that nomination would get a vote. What Senator McConnell did with Judge Garland was breaking precedent.”

Miller was blunt about McConnell’s role.

“Senator McConnell lied multiple times and continues to lie about there being some precedent that Presidents don’t get a nominee in the last year of their term,” said Miller. “There’s multiple cases that show that’s not the case and in fact, Senator McConnell voted on one of those under President Reagan.”

Miller said McConnell is making a choice now to alter the process now that he’s gotten his way.

“That’s his prerogative, and that’s not to say Democrats may not have done the same thing,” said Miller. “Senator McConnell, I think, will go down in history as perhaps, someone who has taken what was already a fundamentally political process, which is Supreme Court nominations and politicized it more than perhaps anyone short of FDR threatening to pack the court in the 1930s.”

Miller said this shows that we’re to the point where partisanship is above all else.