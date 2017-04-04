WIBW News Now!

University of Kansas to start liquor sales at campus events

by on April 4, 2017 at 9:13 AM (5 hours ago)

The University of Kansas is piloting the sale of alcoholic beverages at some on-campus events in order to compete with off-campus experiences.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that beer and wine are now being sold at performances held at Lied Center and Murphy Hall. The sales are part of a trial that is likely to expand in the future.

Other than the sales at the two centers, which began in fall 2016, university policy prohibits alcoholic beverage sales to individuals on campus.

Policy does allow alcohol service at approved university events, and alcohol consumption at events like tailgating at football games.

Unions director David Mucci says that as of January 1, 13 Lied events brought in about $4,300 in alcohol sales revenue.

He says no problem behavior or underage drinking has been observed so far.

