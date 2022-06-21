University Tuition Rates Steady

The Kansas Board of Regents have approved tuition rates at the six state universities that aren’t going higher.
This is the fourth year in a row that the Board has approved flat tuition for undergraduate resident students at the University of Kansas.
Emporia State, Fort Hays State, Kansas State, Pittsburg State, and Wichita State have had no undergraduate resident tuition increases in three of the past four years.
Tuition plus required fees for resident undergraduate students at KU’s Lawrence campus will be just under 56-hundred dollars per semester, K-State’s Manhattan campus will be just over 52-hundred dollars, Wichita State 44-hundred, Pittsburg State almost 39-hundred, Emporia State 35-hundred, and Fort Hays State 27-hundred dollars.