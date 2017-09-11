Unmasking Stigma: A Hope & Healing Benefit for Valeo Behavioral Health Care

You’re invited to share in the first Valeo Fundraiser celebrating 50 years of recovery services in Shawnee County. The event will feature Mr. Steve Ford, President Gerald Ford’s son as the keynote speaker. There will be an “appy hour,” dinner, dessert, live entertainment, & a silent art auction. The evening will conclude with a tour and several art demonstrations at Valeo’s Creations of Hope Gallery.

Buy tickets HERE. For more about the event, click HERE.

About Valeo Behavioral Health Care

“Valeo” is Latin meaning “to be well.” Our Community understands that mental health is essential to overall health. Treatment benefits the individual, family, public health, safety, and community resources. Our vision is to keep behavioral health care consumer driven, to close the gap on mental health needs and services offered, and provide early screening for mental health and substance abuse. We use evidence-based practices and the latest technology to support service delivery. Recovery starts here.