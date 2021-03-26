Unregistered Roofers Fined
A Salina roofer has been ordered to pay more than $8,300 in restitution and fined $110,000 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, including the Kansas Roofing Registration Act.
Michael Stubbs, doing business as Triple M Roofing and Remodeling, was also temporarily banned from performing roofing services in Kansas.
McPherson County District Judge John Klenda approved a default judgment in McPherson County District Court after Stubbs failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by the attorney general.
Stubbs was ordered to pay $8,316 in restitution to a McPherson County resident, and fined $110,000 for numerous other violations of the Kansas Roofing Registration Act.
Stubbs and Triple M Roofing and Remodeling are temporarily banned from operating as a roofing contractor until a valid roofing registration is obtained from the Office of the Attorney General.
Additionally, in recent months there have been 12 other consent judgments with roofers across the state for violations of the Roofing Registration Act.