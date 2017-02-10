WIBW News Now!

48°F
Clear
Feels Like 48°
Winds SSW 13 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy67°
43°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy65°
39°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy50°
29°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Mostly Cloudy51°
29°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear54°
31°

Unseasonably Warm Today and Tomorrow, Dry Well Into Next Week

by on February 10, 2017 at 6:04 AM (3 hours ago)

The weekend will be beautiful, but fire danger Friday is high.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy and much warmer, with a high at 70.

Tonight: A few clouds, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a high at 65.

Saturday Night: Cloudy, low 38.

Sunday: Breezy and cooler, with a high at 49.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 70. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 42. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 63. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 36. North wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 49. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.