Unseasonably Warm Today and Tomorrow, Dry Well Into Next Week

The weekend will be beautiful, but fire danger Friday is high.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy and much warmer, with a high at 70.

Tonight: A few clouds, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a high at 65.

Saturday Night: Cloudy, low 38.

Sunday: Breezy and cooler, with a high at 49.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 70. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 42. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 63. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 36. North wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 49. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.