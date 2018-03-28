Update: Measles Outbreak now at 13 cases in Johnson, Linn and Miami Counties

The measles outbreak in eastern Kansas is continuing to be investigated. Since March 8, 2018, 13 cases have been identified – 11 Johnson County residents, one Linn County resident and one Miami County resident.

Please be aware that if a person has visited one or more of the locations below, on the dates and times listed, they may have been exposed to measles.

Locations where individuals may have been exposed to measles, and can be identified, are not listed. Those individuals have been notified separately.

Also, listed below are dates after which persons exposed at a specific location would be outside the timeframe to develop symptoms of measles.

(NOTE: new *locations and **dates have been added).

After April 14th, persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at this location.

*Chick-fil-A; 12087 S Blackbob Rd, Olathe, KS

March 24th 8:15 PM till Close

After April 12th or April 13th (depending on which day a person was at the YMCA), persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at this location.

*Olathe YMCA – ENTIRE FACILITY INCLUDING CHILDCARE AREA; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe, KS

**March 22nd and 23rd from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

After April 12th, persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at this location.

*Walgreens; 7500 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO

March 22nd, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

After April 11th, persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at this location.

*Chuck E. Cheese’s; 15225 W 134th Pl, Olathe, KS

March 21st, 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

After April 3rd, persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at this location.

Auburn Pharmacy; 625 E Main. St, Mound City, KS

March 13th from 4:15 PM to 6:45 PM

After March 31st, persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at these locations.

Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas – Emergency Department; 5808 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS;

March 10th in the morning

Olathe YMCA – swimming pool, locker room, front desk; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe, KS

March 10th from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Bath & Body Works at Legends Outlets Kansas City; 1803 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS;

March 10th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets Kansas City; 1843 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS;

March 10th after 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Orange Leaf; 11524 W 135th St Overland Park, KS;

March 10th from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

After March 30th, persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at these locations.

Budget Coin Laundry; 798 E Main St, Gardner, KS;

March 9th from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

AMC DINE-IN Studio 28; 12075 S. Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS;

March 9th from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM

After March 29th, persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at this location.

Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas – Emergency Department; 5808 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS; March 8th in the morning

After March 28th, persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at this location.

El Potro Mexican Café; 602 N Pearl St, Paola, KS;

March 7th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Persons exposed at these locations are past the date where symptoms of measles would develop:

Payless Discount Foods; 2101 E. Santa Fe St, Olathe, KS

March 6th from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

ALDI; 15290 W. 119th St Olathe, KS 66062;

March 2nd from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash develops and usually starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, trunk, arms, and legs.

To date, KDHE along with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, Linn County Department of Health, and the Miami County Department of Health have been able to identify where and when each case became infected. KDHE urges people who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms to stay at home unless they are seeking medical care. Before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead and let the provider know of the measles exposure so that the measures can be taken to protect other patients and staff.

This outbreak continues to be investigated and KDHE and county health departments are working to identify contacts. The average number of days between when a person is exposed to measles, and when they first start showing symptoms is approximately 10 to 14 days (range of 7 to 21 days). Secondary cases are now appearing outside of the daycare. There is concern that some individuals in the general population may have potentially been exposed to persons with measles while they were infectious.

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by a virus. Measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. Measles can be spread to others from four days before to four days after the rash appears. Measles cannot be spread to others by people who do not have the disease.

The best way to prevent measles is to get the MMR vaccine. Currently, KDHE is not recommending any changes to the routine vaccination schedule. If you have had measles or have been vaccinated, your risk of contracting the disease is extremely low.

Because measles is a highly infectious disease, it is very important, if a person has been exposed and is starting to experience symptoms, that they STAY HOME except to see a healthcare provider and limit their contact with people

For questions call the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment at 913-477-8343 or the KDHE Epidemiology hotline at 877-427-7317.

For more information about measles, please visit www.cdc.gov/features/Measles/index.html.