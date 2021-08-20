UPDATE: Shawnee County Silver Alert Canceled

UPDATE
At approximately 8 am, deputies located Mr. Sanders safe near his home.
He will be evaluated by medical professionals and returned home.
ORIGINAL STORY
Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces a Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old male that was last seen in the 2500 block of SE 41 st Street after noon on August 19, 2021.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Fred Clinton Sanders, 81, of Topeka.
Mr. Sanders is believed to be suffering from Alzheimer’s, and left his residence in the 2500 block of SE 41st Street sometime after 10 am.
He is approximately 5’11” tall, 200 pounds, and has gray hair with blue eyes.
Mr. Sanders’ vehicles are still located on his property ,and it is unknown if he has access to another vehicle.
He has previously been located in El Dorado, KS.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.