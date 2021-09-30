UPDATE – Silver Alert for Topeka Man Canceled

UPDATE: Richard was located shortly before 9:00 a.m. after an alert citizen saw Richard walking near McEachron Elementary School and called dispatch.
Richard was checked by medical personnel and returned home to his family.
The Topeka Police Department would like to thank our community for the assistance in locating Richard.
Press release
The Topeka Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man with dementia.
On September 30th at approximately 2:30 a.m., Richard Short, 82 years of age, walked away from his home which is in the neighborhood just west of SE 42nd St and SE Illinois Ave.
Richard is diagnosed with dementia, and was last seen wearing a light colored t-shirt, shorts, and socks.
Officers are in the area actively looking for Richard at this time.
If Richard is seen, we are asking for the public to notify the Topeka Police Department immediately.