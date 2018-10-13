UPDATE: Suspect in Topeka officer involved shootings arrested

The suspect from two officer involved shootings which occurred Thursday in Topeka was arrested Saturday.

Just before 12 p.m., Trevon L. Brown, 23, was discharged from the hospital, and immediately transported to the Shawnee County Jail where he was booked for two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of felony possession of a firearm, interference with law enforcement, and criminal use of a weapon.

These are initial booking charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Once the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) concludes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay for his review.

Any further information related to this investigation will come from the District Attorney’s Office.