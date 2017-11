The first round of the Class 3A playoffs have come and gone and they don’t get much time to relax as round two, or the regional round comes up this Saturday across the state.

Two undefeated teams in the area will tangle on Saturday night up in Seneca. Nemaha Central, who is 10-0 on the year, will host Silver Lake, who is 10-0 on the year.

You can hear that game on Country 106.9 FM.