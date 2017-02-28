WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


66°F
Clear
Feels Like 66°
Winds SW 15 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy79°
36°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear54°
27°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear57°
28°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear62°
46°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy72°
50°

UPDATED: Sub-State Basketball Brackets

by on February 28, 2017 at 9:41 AM (1 hour ago)

The regular season has come to a close for the basketball season of 2016-2017. The “Road to a Championship brought to you by The Landing Grill and Bar” starts on Monday for the first games of Sub State. 

Games will be played from February 27th to March 4th. 

The State tournament will be played March 8th-11th. 

Score and brackets will be updated throughout the week 

6A Boys: Washburn Rural 

6A Boys: Topeka High 

6A Girls: Washburn Rural 

6A Girls: Topeka High

5A Boys: Shawnee Heights and Highland Park and Topeka Seaman 

5A Boys: Topeka West

5A Girls: Highland Park and Topeka Seaman 

5A Girls: Shawnee Heights

5A Girls: Topeka West

4A Boys: Hayden and Santa Fe Trail 

4A Boys: Wamego 

 

4A Boys: Rock Creek and Holton 

4A Girls: Hayden and Santa Fe Trail

 

 

3A Boys, Mission Valley Sub-State (Mission Valley, Osage City)

 

3A Boys, St. Mary’s Sub-State (Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, Royal Valley, St. Mary’s, Silver Lake)

3A Boys Sabetha Sub State

3A Girls, Mission Valley Sub-State (Mission Valley, Osage City)

 

 

3A Girls, St. Mary’s Sub-State (Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, Royal Valley, St. Mary’s, Silver Lake)

 

3A Girls, Sabetha Sub State 

 

2A Boys, Bennington Sub-State (Wabaunsee)

 

2A Boys, Canton Galva Sub-State (Lyndon) 

 

2A Boys, Valley Falls Sub-State (Jackson Heights, Jefferson County North, McLouth, Valley Falls)

 

2A Girls, Bennington Sub-State (Wabaunsee)

2A Girls, Canton Galva Sub-State (Lyndon) 

2A Girls, Valley Falls Sub-State (Jackson Heights, Jefferson County North, McLouth, Valley Falls)

1A-1 Boys, Olpe Sub-State (Burlingame)

1A-1 Boys, Centralia, Frankfurt, Onaga

 

 

1A-1 Girls, Olpe Sub-State (Burlingame)

 

1A-1 Girls, Centralia, Frankfurt, Onaga

 

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.