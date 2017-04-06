US attacks Syrian air base with cruise missiles

The United States has attacked a Syrian air base with roughly 60 cruise missiles in response to a chemical weapons attack it blames on President Bashar Assad.

U.S. officials say the Tomahawk missiles were fired from two warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeting a government-controlled air base in Syria.

U.S. officials say Syrian government aircraft killed dozens of civilians by using chlorine mixed with a nerve agent, possibly sarin, earlier this week.

The bombing represents President Donald Trump’s most dramatic military order since taking office. The Obama administration threatened attacking Assad’s forces for previous chemical weapons attacks, but never followed through.

Trump says the strike on Syria was in the nation’s “vital national security interest.” Speaking to reporters after the military action, he said the United States must “prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.”

Trump is calling on “all civilized nations” to join the U.S. in seeking an end to the carnage in Syria. Trump said “peace and harmony will prevail” so long as the U.S. continues to stand for justice.

Hours before the missile strikes, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Assad should no longer have a role in governing the Syrian people after this week’s chemical attack.

Tillerson said Thursday there is “no doubt in our minds” that Assad’s government was behind the attack that killed dozens of innocent people in rebel-held northern Idlib and is deemed one of the worst attacks in Syria’s civil war.

Tillerson also issued a warning to Russia that it should “consider carefully” its support of Assad’s government. He says the images of dead women and children “horrified all of us” and attacks of this nature cannot be tolerated.

Tillerson made his remarks in West Palm Beach, Florida, after welcoming China’s President Xi Jinping for a two-day summit with Trump.