US Attorney for Kansas not among those asked to resign

by on March 13, 2017 at 7:00 PM (4 hours ago)

The U.S. attorney for the District of Kansas, Tom Beall, is not among federal prosecutors who were asked to resign.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Beall will stay in office for the time being.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week asked 46 prosecutors who were holdovers from the Obama administration to resign.

Beall took over the job in April 2016 after Barry Grissom resigned. Grissom was appointed by President Barack Obama but Beall was not a political appointee.

Beall joined the office in April 2011 and was named first assistant U.S. attorney two years later.

After becoming acting U.S. attorney when Grissom resigned, the Justice Department later promoted him to his current position.

