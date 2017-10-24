US Attorney’s office stops cooperating in probe

The U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas has declined to comment on a court-appointed official’s report that the federal office is no longer cooperating with an investigation into the taping of attorney-client meetings at a federal detention center.

Jim Cross, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, says the office does not comment on pending litigation.

Special Master David R. Cohen said in a report obtained by KCUR Radio that he received a 24-page letter last month from the U.S. attorney’s office stating that it will no longer provide him with information and documents as part of his investigation of claims involving at the Leavenworth Detention Center.

The decision may heighten suspicions that the U.S. attorney’s office is concealing information about the tapings from criminal defense lawyers, many of whom have filed motions to dismiss cases on the grounds that the Sixth Amendment rights of clients were violated.