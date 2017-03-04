WIBW News Now!

US judge defers ruling in Kansas voting citizenship case

by on March 4, 2017 at 12:00 PM (3 hours ago)

A judge is weighing the fate of two federal lawsuits in Kansas challenging the constitutionality of a state law requiring prospective voters to prove their U.S. citizenship.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson didn’t indicate when she would rule after presiding over a three-hour hearing Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, on motions seeking partial summary judgment.

At the crux of the lawsuits is a disputed voter registration law requiring Kansas voters to provide documents such as a birth certificate, naturalization papers or passport.

The cases challenge the requirement for people registering to vote at motor vehicle offices.

Robinson heard arguments over claims that the state’s requirement unconstitutionally burdens the right to vote and violates the right to travel because it allegedly discriminates against U.S. citizens who come to Kansas from elsewhere.

