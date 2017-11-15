US scientists try 1st gene editing in the body

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Scientists for the first time have tried gene editing inside the body in a bold attempt to permanently change a person’s DNA to try to cure a disease.

The experiment was done Monday in Oakland, California, on 44-year-old Brian Madeux. Through an IV, he received billions of copies of a corrective gene for a rare metabolic disease and a genetic tool to precisely cut his DNA and allow the gene to slip in.

Signs of whether it’s working may come in a month; tests will show for sure in three months.

If it’s successful, it could give a safer, more precise and permanent way to do gene therapy.

The treatment is made by Sangamo Therapeutics, which plans to test it for other diseases including hemophilia, a blood clotting disorder.

In this photo taken Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, nurse practitioner Jacqueline Madden prepares to start the first human gene editing therapy at the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, Calif. Brian Madeux, 44, received the therapy in hope of curing Hunter syndrome, an inherited metabolic disease. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)