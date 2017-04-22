US Senator tells State Board of Education Congress’ version of budget bill will pass, not President’s version

Kansas United States Senator Jerry Moran was in Topeka on Saturday to meet with the Kansas Board of Education to talk to them about federal education policy. Moran serves on the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He told the Board members that he is feeling confident about the Senate’s ability to pass a budget, rather than another continuing resolution.

“In my view, those appropriation bills, all twelve, will not look much like President Trump’s budget recommendation for FY17, with the thirty-plus percent reductions in domestic spending,” said Senator Moran. “They will look a lot like the bills you saw that the Senate Appropriations Committee and the House Appropriations Committee each passed.”

Moran believes this will happen in the next few days.

“We’ll work out the differences,” said Moran. “We’re working out the differences now, but it will be very similar to what you would expect from a compromise between the House version of a bill and the Senate version of a bill and we will go forward with FY17 funding in place.”

Moran saved some of his strongest language of the morning to speak against the idea of just passing the buck by working through another continuing resolution.

“I despise continuing resolutions,” said Moran. “I’m a member of the Appropriations Committee, and we ought to be prioritizing our spending. Continuing resolutions say that what we thought was important last year, our priorities last year, we’re just going to accept that they’re our priorities next year. That’s stupid.”

Moran noted that legislators have less leverage with federal agencies if continuing resolutions become the norm, because then agencies have no reason to listen to legislators if they know their money is going to be the same regardless of what legislators think. Moran believes the appropriations bills will most likely pass late next week. Approximately ten percent of Kansas education money comes from the Federal government.