US shutting down Dakota Access oil pipeline protest camp

by on February 22, 2017 at 6:23 AM (4 hours ago)

The Army Corps of Engineers’ plan to close a Dakota Access pipeline protest camp isn’t likely to end on-the-ground opposition in North Dakota.

It also may not spell the end of heavy law enforcement presence near where the Dallas-based developer is finishing the last big section of the pipeline. When completed, the pipeline will carry oil from North Dakota through the Dakotas and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.

The protest camp has been around since August and at times housed thousands of people. The Corps has told the few hundred who remain that they must leave by 2 p.m. Central time Wednesday. The Corps says it’s concerned about potential flooding as snow melts.

Protest leader Phyllis Young says many will just go to new camps on private land.

