USA Today Coaches Preseason Football Poll Released

by on August 3, 2017 at 1:28 PM (43 mins ago)

The preseason USA Today/AmWay Coaches poll was released today. 

Kansas State was selected 19th, the Big 12 had five teams make the top 25. 

Oklahoma was the highest ranked at eight and Oklahoma State was picked 11th. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.