USA Today Coaches Preseason Football Poll Released

The preseason USA Today/AmWay Coaches poll was released today.
Kansas State was selected 19th, the Big 12 had five teams make the top 25.
Oklahoma was the highest ranked at eight and Oklahoma State was picked 11th.
by Jake Lebahn on August 3, 2017 at 1:28 PM (43 mins ago)
