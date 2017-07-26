WIBW News Now!

USA Tops Jamaica in Gold Cup Final

by on July 26, 2017 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)

Jordan Morris scored a tiebreaking goal in the 88th minute, and the United States beat Jamaica 2-1 Wednesday night for its sixth CONCACAF Gold Cup title and first since 2013.

Jozy Altidore’s goal on a 28-yard free kick in the 45th minute beat backup goalkeeper Dwayne Miller after Jamaica captain Andre Blake left with a hand injury.

Je-Vaughn Watson tied the score in the 50th off Kemar Lawrence’s corner kick. Morris, a star at nearby Stanford from 2013-15, got the breakthrough goal with a 14-yard right-footed shot after Jermaine Taylor’s header failed to clear Gyasi Zardes’ cross. It was the fifth international goal for Morris, who tied for the tournament lead with three goals.

The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 14 games (9-0-5) under Bruce Arena, who became the first coach to win three Gold Cup titles.

U.S. captain Michael Bradley earned the Golden Ball at the tournament’s top player.

