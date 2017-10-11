USD 501 College and Career Fair to be held on Thursday

The USD 501 College and Career Fair will be held at the Kansas Expocentre on Thursday. Over 100 colleges and business partners will be participating in the event.

“Students from our district and also surrounding districts will have the opportunity to talk to college recruiters and find out what it is they need to be able to apply to that particular college,” said Misty Kruger, Director of Communications for Topeka Public Schools. “They can discover what kind of programs they have and make sure it fits in line with the kind of career they are looking to go into.”

Businesses in attendance will be doing on-site hiring. Kruger said that the event is targeted mostly for high school seniors, but any younger students are encouraged to attend. Kruger also said that it’s a good opportunity for students to take advice from people who represent the university or career that they wish to pursue.

“As educators, we can tell them how many times that they need to have their ACT or that they need to do all of these steps, but it’s very different when someone from where they want to go is telling them that,” said Kruger. “Some kids just need someone else to reinforce that message.”

The event will last from 1-3 p.m. For more information on events happening in USD 501, visit topekapublicschools.net.

