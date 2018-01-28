USD 501 to hold first Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Symposium next month

On Thursday, February 22, 2018, Topeka Public Schools (TPS) will host community partners and organizations for the first Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Symposium. The event will be held at Topeka High School, 800 SW 10th, from 4-7 p.m., and will feature information resources from a variety of community organizations, as well as presentations and breakout sessions from speakers. This date and time aligns with district parent/teacher conferences to allow access to services during that time.

As a nationally recognized leader in Trauma Informed Care, the goal of the event is to provide mental health resources and suicide prevention resources for families, educators and community members.

Speakers currently scheduled are individuals from across Shawnee County with whom we work collaboratively to support youth and include:

· Annie Diederich, principal of Seaman Middle School and member of the Shawnee County Suicide Prevention Coalition, will be speaking on suicide prevention

· Superintendent, Dr. Anderson will be speaking on national and local suicide statistics

· Jardine Elementary educators will facilitate a trauma bootcamp for educators

· Local psychologists, including TPS board member, Dr. Peg McCarthy, will be speaking on mental health topics, and transgender issues

Additional speakers are expected to be added.

“We want to provide as many services as possible to families in Shawnee County,” said Dr. Tiffany Anderson, superintendent of Topeka Public Schools. “We look forward to starting this event as an annual event that allows partner agencies and families in all districts to learn and grow together as we improve the well -being of youth.”

This event is free and open to the public. We encourage educators, parents and community members to come and learn about available services and resources, while expanding their own personal knowledge on suicide prevention and mental health issues impacting youth.

Any organization interested in being a part of this event, can contact Misty Kruger at 295-3092 or mkruger@tps501.org.