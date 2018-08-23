USD 501 teachers to get raises

Topeka Public Schools (TPS) approved raises for staff across the district. Certified staff increases will range from $3,000 – $9,000 depending on the employees years of teaching experience.

The certified employee group increase is 7.8 percent, including an increase of $3,000 to the base. This puts a first year teacher at a starting salary of $41,500. Certified employees will also be giving additional credit for their years of teaching experience. The overall average increase amount for a certified employee is $3,900, with the highest individual increase being $9,000.

Eligible hourly, classified employees will see an increase of $1.88 per hour.

Eligible salary and administrative positions will see an increase of $3,900 annually.

“An increase in public education funding from the State of Kansas, has enabled us to improve teacher salaries and add staff to schools. Staffing increases include adding counselors to every elementary and middle school,” said Larry Robbins, deputy superintendent of operations for Topeka Public Schools. “In addition, we will open two new facilities this year, our Shaner Early Learning Academy and the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC), which require additional staffing needs.”

“Our students and employees are our most valuable resource. We greatly appreciate the increased funding, which has enabled us to significantly increase compensation, as well as add staff in support of our students and schools,” said Dr. Tiffany Anderson, superintendent of Topeka Public Schools. “Competitive salaries for our educators contributes to our families and to the economic growth of our community overall. We appreciate the support from the community, our board and all members of our staff and the legislature, who continue to support and advocate for equitable funding schools.”

For the eighth year in a row, employees will see zero increase in their health insurance premium cost. Based on the current plan, if the district meets certain pre-determined markers, we are guaranteed zero increase for next year, making it nine years in a row.