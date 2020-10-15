USDA Drought Monitor: Every Part Of Kansas Is Parched
Drought conditions in Kansas as of October 13th, 2020. (The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Map courtesy of NDMC.)
Next to no rain in October has resulted in all of Kansas being classified as abnormally dry or in drought. USDA’s weekly Drought Monitor indicates that 80.3 percent of the state is abnormally dry, while the remainder is in some stage of drought. In terms of areas with drought, only areas along the state line have decreased in quality, with eastern Cherokee and Crawford counties, southwestern Clark, southern Meade, and nearly all of Seward County entering moderate drought. Severe drought also appeared in slivers along the state line in Clark, Meade and Seward counties, and the northwestern corner of Cheyenne County. No change was reported to the western halves of three counties along the Colorado border still in extreme drought, accounting for one percent of Kansas.